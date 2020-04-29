I Couldn’t Spend Sums Jurgen Klopp Has – Rafael Benitez

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafael Benitez believes his Liverpool cannot be compared with Jurgen Klopp’s side as he was not in a position to spend record fees on individual players.



Benitez’s Liverpool came close to winning the league title in the 2008/09 season, but were eventually pipped by Manchester United in the race.













The Spaniard remains lauded at Anfield due to his Champions League success in 2005 and consistent further participation in the tournament, but missing out on the league title remains a regret for many of his Liverpool team.



The Merseyside giants are on the cusp of winning their first league title in three decades this season, but Benitez believes the two teams cannot be compared because of the financial differences.





Klopp spent record fees on Virgil van Dijk and Alisson in 2018 and Benitez stressed that he was never in a position to do so when he was the manager at Liverpool.







He insisted that the club were never in a position to financially outmuscle the two best teams of that era – Chelsea and Manchester United.



Benitez told The Times: “I tried to create a mentality at Liverpool whereby we would be competitive game after game.





“We drew some matches, but we had what was, at the time, the record Premier League points total in Liverpool’s history that season.



“Every team has its time and you cannot compare this team [Klopp’s side] with those days. We could not have spent a world-record fee on a defender or a goalkeeper.



“They are a really, really good team — very good players, very competitive and a manager who is very competitive.



"They have been doing the right things in the transfer market.



"When you have the right mentality and, at the beginning you get results, then confidence grows.



"They deserve to win the league.



“The club has changed. Liverpool can compete against the top sides financially now. At the time I was there, we couldn’t compete against United or Chelsea.”



Liverpool were two wins away from winning the league when the season was suspended last month; the Premier League is planning to restart the league in June.

