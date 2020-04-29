Joined West Ham To Play In Front Of Our Fans – Hammers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United striker Sebastien Haller has admitted that the Hammers stars would hugely miss playing without their fans if the season is forced to resume behind closed doors.



The 25-year-old is among many players who have been forced to train at home on an individual basis due to the suspension of football.













A number of players have started to return to training at their club bases amid plans being drawn up for a return of the Premier League, but if the season does restart it is likely to be behind closed doors.



Haller is not a fan of playing without West Ham fans being present and admits that his team-mates joined the club to play in front of the Hammers faithful. However, he stressed the most important thing remains peoples' health.





“To be honest: It's a completely new situation, everyone knows that”, Haller told his club's official site.







“Due to the time pressure, it is difficult to end the current season and start the new season in the normal way.



"The most important thing is everyone's health.





“There's also the option to play without fans – but that's not why we chose to play for this club.



"Ideally you want to play with the fans, with the atmosphere and everything around it.”



Having joined the Hammers last summer, Haller has so far featured in 27 league games for the club, scoring seven goals and providing two assists.

