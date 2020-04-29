XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/04/2020 - 21:04 BST

Life Under Marcelo Bielsa Very Demanding, Very Hard, Leeds United Star Says

 




Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has admitted that life under Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is tough, but is of the opinion that winning games makes the pain go away.

The Argentine tactician is known to work his players hard on the training pitch and it has often been levelled as a criticism of him when his teams tired in the business end of seasons.  


 



Klich admits the fact that Bielsa is very demanding and very hard to train under, but insists he enjoys every bit of it. The 29-year-old also added that winning games takes the pain of training away.

"It's very demanding, very hard, but I enjoy it, you just have to look at the good results", Klich said in a Q&A session with the club's official site.
 


"If you're winning games, you don't really think about tiredness and everything, you just keep playing, and we look very good."



The Polish international also took time to give advice to young budding players. According to Klich, after a certain age technique is set and so the approach must be changed.

He urged young players to just play as much as possible.
 


"Train! Kick balls and just play all the time.

"The most difficult thing to learn is your own technique, passing and first touch. Everything else, like running, muscles, gym work, I think you can learn later on.

"But once you get to 17 or 18, I don't think you can learn technique. So you just need to keep practicing kicking a ball."

Klich has been an important member of Bielsa's squad this season, not missing a single league game since the start of the season.
 