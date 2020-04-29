Life Under Marcelo Bielsa Very Demanding, Very Hard, Leeds United Star Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich has admitted that life under Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa is tough, but is of the opinion that winning games makes the pain go away.



The Argentine tactician is known to work his players hard on the training pitch and it has often been levelled as a criticism of him when his teams tired in the business end of seasons.













Klich admits the fact that Bielsa is very demanding and very hard to train under, but insists he enjoys every bit of it. The 29-year-old also added that winning games takes the pain of training away.



"It's very demanding, very hard, but I enjoy it, you just have to look at the good results", Klich said in a Q&A session with the club's official site.





"If you're winning games, you don't really think about tiredness and everything, you just keep playing, and we look very good."







The Polish international also took time to give advice to young budding players. According to Klich, after a certain age technique is set and so the approach must be changed.



He urged young players to just play as much as possible.





"Train! Kick balls and just play all the time.



"The most difficult thing to learn is your own technique, passing and first touch. Everything else, like running, muscles, gym work, I think you can learn later on.



"But once you get to 17 or 18, I don't think you can learn technique. So you just need to keep practicing kicking a ball."



Klich has been an important member of Bielsa's squad this season, not missing a single league game since the start of the season.

