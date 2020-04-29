Midfielder’s Expected Move To Watford Being Held Up

Follow @insidefutbol





Pape Gueye's proposed move to Watford from French club Le Havre at the end of the season is under threat due to an administrative issue.



The 21-year-old Frenchman’s contract at Le Havre is set to run out this summer and he has been free to hold talks with clubs since January.













Several French clubs were interested in snapping up the Ligue 2 midfielder, but he has been scheduled to be on his way to England with Watford.



He was reported to have a pre-contract agreement in place to join the Hornets and he has been expected to move to England ahead of next season.





However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, his move to Watford is far from a done deal and is now under serious threat of not happening.







It has been claimed that the midfielder is locked in an administrative issue with Le Havre, which has complicated his potential departure.



The player’s representatives are working to find a way out of the problem, but it is some way from being resolved.





Premier League side Watford are hopeful that a solution will be found and Gueye will be seen in their colours next season.

