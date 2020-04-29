XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



29/04/2020 - 09:33 BST

Midfielder’s Expected Move To Watford Being Held Up

 




Pape Gueye's proposed move to Watford from French club Le Havre at the end of the season is under threat due to an administrative issue.

The 21-year-old Frenchman’s contract at Le Havre is set to run out this summer and he has been free to hold talks with clubs since January.  


 



Several French clubs were interested in snapping up the Ligue 2 midfielder, but he has been scheduled to be on his way to England with Watford.

He was reported to have a pre-contract agreement in place to join the Hornets and he has been expected to move to England ahead of next season.
 


However, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, his move to Watford is far from a done deal and is now under serious threat of not happening.



It has been claimed that the midfielder is locked in an administrative issue with Le Havre, which has complicated his potential departure.

The player’s representatives are working to find a way out of the problem, but it is some way from being resolved.
 


Premier League side Watford are hopeful that a solution will be found and Gueye will be seen in their colours next season.
 