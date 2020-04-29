Nottingham Forest Star’s Former Team-mate Sure He Can Shine In Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Gary Caldwell believes veteran Ben Watson will be able to compete in the Premier League if Nottingham Forest win promotion this season.



Nottingham Forest were fifth in the Championship and in line to feature in the promotion playoffs when the league season was suspended last month.













The EFL is still planning to complete the Championship season and doing so would hand Nottingham Forest an opportunity to continue their promotion push.



Watson, 34, is one of the players who are likely to be desperate for the season to resume and as it could be his last chance to play in the top flight again.





And despite his advancing years, Caldwell believes his former Wigan team-mate has it in him to stand up and be counted in the Premier League.







The former Wigan star stressed that Watson’s game was always built around his technical ability and therefore, he is likely to excel in the top flight despite being 34 years of age.



“I could see him playing in the Premier League again if Forest were to win promotion”, Caldwell told The Athletic.





“He was never somebody who was quick. He never relied on his pace.



“He is a technical player and physically, he seems to have got better over the years, rather than worse, when it comes to his ability to cover ground.



“There is nothing to stop him from playing at the highest level again because he has all that experience behind him and it will only make him an even better player.”



Watson has featured in the Premier League with Wigan and Watford and is now hoping to do so with Nottingham Forest.

