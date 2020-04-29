Points Per Game – Former Leeds Star On Settling Season If Games Cannot Resume

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton believes that if the Championship cannot continue this season then it must be settled on the basis of a points per game outcome, rather than declared null and void.



Several possibilities are being discussed at the moment, with the EFL planning to play all the remaining games within a 56-day time period and most probably behind closed doors.













There is uncertainty whether it is viable for the league to resume though and France, Belgium and the Netherlands have all declared their seasons finished.



Prutton believes that if a decision cannot be made on the pitch it would be better to make a decision on the basis of points per game, where Leeds average 1.92 per game while West Brom average 1.89.





"If they were trying to knit a season together without playing the games, I think the only way you could possibly do it is base it on maths", Prutton told the Yorkshire Evening Post.







"Points per game and projecting where someone is going to finish.



"With Leeds and West Brom, I think that any team that is where they are at this stage of the season after doing what they have done and with regard to how big that gap has been at times merits that.





"To argue with that would be down to being either pedantic or having a vested interest.



"If you were asked to vote on it purely on the numbers of it and you voted against it purely because you just saw Leeds there then that's not in the spirit of how and why they are trying to do it.



"Leeds p**s people off at times and that's just the very nature of what a big football club does.



"But to pull a season together, I honestly don't know how else you could do it.



"The null and void element of it, I don't think anybody wants to see that."



Leeds could be hit financially if they are not playing Premier League football next season, with the Whites' latest accounts showing a loss of over £20m; they also spent 94 per cent of their income on wages in 2018/19.

