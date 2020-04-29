Sander Berge Will Be Premier League Success – Genk Sporting Director

Follow @insidefutbol





Genk sporting director Dimitri de Conde has backed Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge to prove himself in the Premier League going forward.



Sheffield United splashed out a club-record £22m fee to sign the midfielder from Genk in the January transfer window.













The games he has been involved in so far have yielded seven points from a possible nine in the league and the Blades also beat Reading to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.



His performances thus far have been rated as more steady than remarkable, but De Conde believes with time Berge is going to show his true qualities at Bramall Lane and in the Premier League.





The Genk sporting director extensively scouted the midfielder before signing him and believes Berge is yet to get the opportunity to play in his best position at Sheffield United.







However, he is certain that his former player will make an impression on the Premier League and is only going to get better with time.



“I understand there is a big question how he will develop in the Sheffield team”, De Conde told The Athletic.





“They have a very good player [Oliver Norwood] in the middle already. It is why Sander is on the right of three in midfield.



“But Sander’s strongest position is deeper, as the No 6, in front of the defence. It is the position where we saw the best from Sander. Of course, I am saying this as a sports director, not a manager.



“What I can say is Sander will be a success in the Premier League.



“There is much, much more to see from him. That is not only me speaking but all those who played with him in Belgium.”



Berge starred for Genk in the Champions League earlier this season and had been linked with several Premier League sides before he moved to Sheffield United.

