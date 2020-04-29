Tottenham Hotspur Could Turn To Southampton Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are looking to snap up Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg when the transfer window opens, according to The Times.



Hojbjerg has developed into a solid Premier League performer since he joined Southampton from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2016.













He has featured in all but one of Southampton’s 29 games in the Premier League this season is and is also the club captain at St. Mary’s Stadium.



His performances have also piqued the interest of other clubs in England and he has been linked with a move away from Southampton.





And Tottenham hold an interest in signing the player in the summer transfer window.







Jose Mourinho wants to bring in more midfield reinforcements this summer with Tanguy Ndombele expected to leave the club after falling out with the Spurs head coach.



And the Tottenham boss has identified the Denmark international as a potential recruit for the club.





Hojbjerg has only a year left on his contract with the club and if he does not sign a new deal Southampton are likely to sell him in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer next summer.

