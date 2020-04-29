Tottenham Hotspur Linked Marcel Sabitzer Tackles Transfer Speculation

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur linked winger Marcel Sabitzer is not willing to rule out leaving RB Leipzig when the transfer window opens again.



Sabitzer has been in sublime form this season for Leipzig, scoring 15 times and registering eight assists in all competitions for the German club.













A brace against Tottenham in the Champions League brought forward rumours of big clubs wanting to sign him this summer, with the north London outfit believed to be interested.



Sabitzer is taking the speculation surrounding his future as a compliment and admits that he would have preferred to continue to play after the Tottenham games; the Champions League is now suspended.





He told German magazine Sport Bild when asked about the speculation: “It is definitely a confirmation of the performance that you show.







“It is good, it is fun right now. That is why I would have loved to continue after the Tottenham games.



“But I will continue to try my best.”





The winger has not ruled out the possibility of leaving Leipzig this summer, but insisted that it is normal for players to become subject to speculation after playing well in big games.



“I am basically open to everything. I have nothing to rule out.



“Football lives on rumours and when you deliver well in big games, it is normal for something like this to come up and receive interest.”



Sabitzer has been at Leipzig since he joined the club from RB Salzburg in 2015 and has more than two years left on his contract with the club.

