Tottenham Hotspur Prepared To Sell Tanguy Ndombele

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to sell Tanguy Ndombele this summer if they receive a good offer on their table for the midfielder, according to the Times.



The 23-year-old midfielder has struggled to settle down at the club since Spurs signed him for a club-record fee from Lyon last summer.













The Frenchman’s fitness has come under the scanner due to his continuous struggles and Jose Mourinho has not minced his words when criticising his performances.



A move away from Spurs has been mooted, with Juventus and Barcelona believed to be interested in adding the Tottenham player to their ranks.





And it has been claimed that the north London club will not oppose a move for him if they receive a big offer when the transfer window opens again.







With Mourinho not a big fan of the player, there are doubts whether Ndombele will ever be able to make it at Tottenham going forward.



The club are prepared to cut their losses on the Frenchman and are ready to let him go as long as they get a good price.





Tottenham are also considering raising funds in the market amidst the suspension of football and Ndombele may be seen as a good option to sell.

