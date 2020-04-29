XRegister
X
26 October 2019

29/04/2020 - 11:49 BST

Unnamed Premier League Club Go In With Bid For Arsenal Target Thomas Partey

 




Atletico Madrid have offers on their table from Juventus and an unnamed Premier League club for Arsenal and Manchester United linked midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of the summer transfer window.

Thomas is considered by some to be one of the best defensive midfielders in world football and several clubs are interested in securing his services.  


 



A move to the Premier League has been mooted, with Manchester United and Arsenal both widely listed as admirers of the midfielder.

And it has been claimed Atletico Madrid have already received offers on their table ahead of the summer.
 


According to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Juventus are one of the clubs who have tabled an offer with Atletico Madrid for Thomas.



The Italian champions want to bring in a midfielder ahead of next season and the club are keen to sign Thomas from Atletico Madrid.

A Premier League club have also been in touch with Atletico Madrid for the 26-year-old midfielder.
 


It is unclear which Premier League club have made the move for Thomas, but along with Juventus they are the only club to have gone in with a bid.

Paris Saint-Germain are also interested but they are yet to make a concrete move for him.

Thomas has a contract until 2023 with Atletico Madrid with a €50m buy-out clause.
 