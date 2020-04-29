We’re Clear On Elite Academy Desire – Rangers Youth Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-20 manager Graeme Murty has insisted that the club are focused on making sure their academy is one of the best in European football.



The Gers are known for possessing one of the brightest academies around Scotland, with a number of players making to the first-team under the supervision of Murty.













The youth boss, who has had caretaker stints in charge of the first team, insists that the focus has always been on making the club's academy one of the best in Europe.



“We’ve been quite forthright", Murty told his club's official site.





"We want to be one of the best Academies in Europe – and we are making strides."







Murty though insists that innovation will be necessary to keep the process going and the need will be to keep pushing the boundaries.



“But we need to continue to innovate, we need to continue to push boundaries."





With football going through a tough phase at the moment as action remains suspended, Murty insists that the club's coaching staff have stepped right up to the plate to provide continuous support.



"We are in a challenging time right now, but our staff have stepped right up to the plate in-terms of learning, in-terms of developing and in-terms of support.”



Online webinars and sessions for all age groups have been going on at Rangers as they wait to learn about the fate of the season.

