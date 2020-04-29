Winning Championship One Of My Best Years – Former Newcastle Star Jose Enrique

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Enrique has revealed that winning the Championship with Newcastle United will always remain one of his greatest achievements and admits that playing in the second tier will remain a wonderful memory in his career.



Enrique spent four years at Newcastle and also suffered the ignominy of being relegated from the Premier League at the end of the 2008/09 season.













The Spaniard decided to continue at St. James’ Park that summer and played a pivotal role in helping Newcastle win the Championship and go straight back up to the Premier League the next season.



Enrique insisted that it was an amazing experience for him in the Championship after he struggled in his first two years at the club and truly connected with the Newcastle fans.





He believes strong characters in the dressing room helped Newcastle to get straight back up and insisted that he counts winning the Championship as one of the biggest achievements in his career.







The Spaniard told The Athletic: “It was an amazing season for me and a wake-up call.



“It’s difficult to go to another country and make a success of yourself as a young player, particularly after you’ve struggled at first.





“But the Championship season gave me a second chance at Newcastle and it allowed me to build a connection with those unbelievable fans.



"If those strong characters in that dressing room had not come together, if we had not told those players who didn’t want to be there that they needed to leave, then I don’t know what would have happened.



“I don’t want to think about it. That season will always be a wonderful memory for me.



“It’s one of the best years of my career; even though I won the Carling Cup and played in the Champions League with Liverpool, winning the Championship with Newcastle is definitely up there.”



Enrique left Newcastle to join Liverpool in the summer of 2011 and remained on the books at Anfield until 2016.

