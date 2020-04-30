Cannot Wait For Season To Restart, Everton Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Yerry Mina has admitted he cannot wait for the season to restart and has stressed that he is missing training and his team-mates.



The Premier League season has been brought to an unusual early stop due to the current situation, with the league suspended for the time being.













Players have been forced into isolation, with their daily workout routine being organised through digital media for the players to maintain their fitness; some have been able to go into their club's training base of late.



Mina has chimed in on the topic and has admitted he is missing going to training and playing football with his team-mates after being in isolation for over a month.





The former Barcelona defender revealed he cannot wait for the Premier League season to restart again, adding he wants to get back to doing what he loves.







“I miss the training because that’s what I like doing best, playing football, under the usual normal circumstances", Mina told Everton TV.



“And being with my team-mates, chatting and talking with them, having fun and enjoying ourselves.





“We’re always sending each other messages to say how we’re all doing.



“I cannot wait for the moment the league can start up again because I want to have fun and want to do what I love doing.”



Mina has made 25 Premier League appearances for the Toffees this season, establishing himself as a first-team regular for the side.

