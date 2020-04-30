Crystal Palace And West Ham Maintain Interest In Chelsea Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace and West Ham United remain keen on Michy Batshuyai, who has no future at Chelsea under Frank Lampard.



The west London club forked out €40m to sign the Belgian from Marseille in 2016, but the striker has failed to live up to his billing at Stamford Bridge.













He has impressed on loans at Borussia Dortmund and Crystal Palace, but the striker has continued to struggle to make a mark for himself in a Chelsea shirt.



The 26-year-old is set to enter the final year of his contract at Chelsea this summer and the club are now preparing to offload him.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Crystal Palace and West Ham remain interested, while Marseille and Monaco could look to take him back to Ligue 1.







With only a year left on his deal, Chelsea do not want to consider the prospect of watching him leave on a free transfer at the end of next season.



However, the Blues are also staring at taking a loss from his departure as no club are expected to get anywhere close to the €40m they paid for him in 2016.





Chelsea could opt to use Batshuayi as a pawn in other deals this summer as they look to be clever in the transfer market.

