Former Atletico Madrid Coach On What Could Keep Arsenal Target Thomas Partey

Former Atletico Madrid academy coach Javi Banos has indicated that the Spanish club would risk losing Manchester United and Arsenal target Thomas Partey this summer if they do not offer him a new contract.



Thomas has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window and is not short of admirers in the Premier League.













Arsenal have been linked with an interest in him and there are also suggestions that Manchester United want to take him to Old Trafford ahead of next season.



A €50m buy-out clause in his contract makes it a straightforward deal for any club who would be able to afford to pay the sum needed, and Banos admits that the midfielder could leave.





The former academy coach insisted that Thomas still loves Atletico Madrid but stressed that he has the quality to play in any league and the Spanish giants must show that they value him by offering him an improved contract.







“He loves Atletico a lot, as he really appreciates what they have done for him”, Banos told The Athletic.



“But he knows he is someone who has the level to play for any club, in any league.





“And he is a professional and wants to be at a team which shows that they want him and will fight for him.



“In today’s football, that is shown by the offer of a good contract. If clubs want to have great players, that is what they must do.”



Thomas came through the youth ranks at Atletico Madrid and has had spells out on loan at Real Mallorca and Almeria.

