He Is The Boss – Everton Star Hails Carlo Ancelotti’s Attributes

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Yerry Mina has disclosed manager Carlo Ancelotti's ability to remain calm under the most extreme pressure, adding the Italian makes sure others around him stay calm in such situations as well.



Ancelotti was appointed manager of Everton in December 2019, following Marco Silva’s tenure at the club, which saw the Toffees languishing in the relegation zone.













The Italian quickly managed to turn things around at Goodison Park, winning three out of his first four Premier League games at the club.



Mina has been a regular for the Toffees this season and has admitted he has learned a lot in a short amount of time from the manager; he is hopeful their relationship progresses over their time at the club together.





Ancelotti has the ability to maintain his cool in the toughest of situations, according to Mina, as he stressed the former Bayern Munich coach makes sure that others around him stay calm in those situations too.







“He’s a coach from whom I have learned an awful lot in the short time he’s been with us, and I hope to continue to do that”, Mina told Everton TV.



“He is always full of charisma and giving off a positive vibe, which really helps you to perform well.





“The last time I spoke with him it was just the same as ever.



“I’ve been speaking a lot with Davide [Ancelotti], the manager’s assistant, during this situation.



“But a while ago at the start of this pandemic I spoke with the gaffer and it was a very good conversation. As we all know the manager is just top quality.



“It’s the calmness he has in situations where we might be under extreme pressure.



"He ensures that everyone around him stays calm, too.



"He keeps his head and thinks in those moments.



"He is the boss.”



Everton were lurking in the drop zone when Ancelotti took over, with the Italian managing to lift the Toffees out of the bottom three and into 12th place in the table as things stand.

