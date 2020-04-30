Liverpool Linked With Serie A Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool have identified Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as a potential defensive recruit this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Koulibaly, 28, has been one of the most consistent defenders in Serie A over the last few seasons and is considered by many to be one of the best centre-backs in world football.













Napoli have resisted selling the defender in recent seasons, despite receiving big-money offers for him, but they could cash in on him this summer, especially as they are set to miss out on the Champions League.



Manchester United and Everton have been linked with an interest in him and he has also been rumoured to be on the wish list of French champions Paris Saint-Germain.





However now, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Liverpool are in the mix for Koulibaly’s signature this summer.







The Reds have identified him as a top target and are preparing to make a move for him when the transfer window opens.



Jurgen Klopp wants him to partner Virgil van Dijk at the back and could consider selling Joel Matip this summer to make way for the Senegal international.





It is unclear how much Napoli would consider to be a good fee for the defender this summer, but Liverpool want to add him to the ranks.

