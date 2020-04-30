XRegister
30/04/2020 - 10:13 BST

Manchester City Ready To Use Star In Cash Plus Player Swoop

 




Manchester City are pushing to include Joao Cancelo in an agreement to sign Nelson Semedo from Barcelona in a swap deal this summer.

Pep Guardiola wants to bring in a new right-back for his squad ahead of next season and has identified Semedo as a target.  


 



Manchester City have opened talks with Barcelona and are exploring a number of options to push an agreement over the line to sign Semedo.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, one of the scenarios being explored is the possibility of letting Cancelo join Barcelona in a swap deal involving Semedo.
 


The former Juventus full-back has not cemented a place in Guardiola’s side and the club are pushing to involve him in the deal for the Barcelona right-back.



Barcelona have told Semedo’s agent to negotiate his departure and have set a €45m asking price for him this summer.

They are also open to potential swap deals as long as it is advantageous to them and they also pocket a fee as part of the agreement.
 


Semedo wanted to leave Barcelona last summer and Manchester City even had a €45m bid rejected by the club.

But the situation has changed this year and the Catalan giants are prepared to sell the player in order to bring in funds.
 