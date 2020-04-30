Modern Players Demand More From Managers – Roy Hodgson

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is of the view that the players of the current generation are always demanding more from their managers.



Hodgson began his management career in 1976, when he was appointed manager of Swedish side Halmstads, after which he moved to Bristol City in 1980, where he was assistant to Bob Houghton.













The veteran manager has a lot of experience in his locker, as he plied his trade at clubs in Sweden and Denmark, to national sides Switzerland and Finland, with most recently being in charge of the England national team from 2012 to 2016.



The now Eagles manager explained the difference between the current crop of players and those from his generation, stressing modern day players are demanding from their managers and expect a certain kind of structure to have around them.





Modern day players expect to be told from a manager what is expected of them, according to Hodgson, who added the players look to be helped on their journey as a professional to find the best possible solutions from the practices laid out by the manager.







“Nowadays, players demand more from their coaches and managers. They expect to have training sessions that are on organisation, they expect them to have a staff around them that work together to put them in the best possible position to play”, Hodgson told the club’s official site.



“They expect to be treated properly. They don’t expect to be told this is what you do just because I’ve been given the job.





“They expect to be told what you expect from them and why, and be helped along the way to find the solutions themselves in the practices you put on.



“All of these things have always been there, if you like, but today with the players we are dealing with, they’re demanding more and more of us.”



Hodgson was appointed as the man in charge of the Crystal Palace side in September 2017, where he has managed to make a good impact, finishing just outside the top ten in the Premier League in his first and second seasons at the club.

