There Could Be Anomalies – Watford Signing’s Agent Fires Warning

Pape Gueye’s new agent has indicated that his client’s move to Watford is far from being a done deal despite the club making an official announcement.



Watford announced on Wednesday that the 21-year-old Frenchman will be joining the club this summer on a free transfer from Le Havre.













The midfielder is out of contract at Le Havre at the end of the season and had a pre-contract agreement in place with the Premier League club over a move this summer.



But the negotiations with Watford were carried out by Gueye’s previous agent and his move to the club is reportedly far from being a done deal at the moment.





His new agent, Pierre-Henri Bovis, stressed that there are anomalies in the agreement between the club and the player, and indicated that the move is incomplete.







Bovis told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We do not deny the agreement with Watford through his former agent.



“But we are pointing the finger at what could appear to be anomalies.”





A product of the Le Havre academy, the midfielder has made 40 senior appearances for the club and has been capped by France at the Under-18 and Under-19 level.

