XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



30/04/2020 - 09:47 BST

There Could Be Anomalies – Watford Signing’s Agent Fires Warning

 




Pape Gueye’s new agent has indicated that his client’s move to Watford is far from being a done deal despite the club making an official announcement.

Watford announced on Wednesday that the 21-year-old Frenchman will be joining the club this summer on a free transfer from Le Havre.  


 



The midfielder is out of contract at Le Havre at the end of the season and had a pre-contract agreement in place with the Premier League club over a move this summer.

But the negotiations with Watford were carried out by Gueye’s previous agent and his move to the club is reportedly far from being a done deal at the moment.
 


His new agent, Pierre-Henri Bovis, stressed that there are anomalies in the agreement between the club and the player, and indicated that the move is incomplete.



Bovis told French sports daily L’Equipe: “We do not deny the agreement with Watford through his former agent.

“But we are pointing the finger at what could appear to be anomalies.”
 


A product of the Le Havre academy, the midfielder has made 40 senior appearances for the club and has been capped by France at the Under-18 and Under-19 level.
 