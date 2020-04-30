Watford Star Draws Comparisons Between Guus Hiddink and Nigel Pearson

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes has revealed Guus Hiddink is the best manager he has played under, and has drawn comparisons with his current manager Nigel Pearson.



Gomes made a move to Premier League club Tottenham before moving to Watford, signing for the London-based club from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, where he played under Hiddink for two seasons.













The Brazilian shot-stopper made his mark in the game at PSV Eindhoven, where his performances caught the eye of Spurs, who snatched the goalkeeper up in 2008 for £7.8m.



Gomes, now in the twilight of his career, admitted the Dutch manager Hiddink made an big impact on his career as he was not only a professional on the pitch, but was a key figure in his life outside of football as well.





The 39-year old drew comparisons with his current manager as he added Hiddink, like Pearson, would always try to understand what was going on in the club and with his players, with the goalkeeper stating his previous boss was always available for any situation a player might find himself in.







“Someone who made a huge difference in my career was Guus Hiddink at PSV”, Gomes told Watford’s official site.



“He was someone who treated me as a son and was not only interested in football, he tried to understand you and your situation.





“To be honest, he was similar to Nigel Pearson.



“He was someone who was around the place, trying to understand what is going on and trying to help you in any situation.



“He always gave you the best that he could.”



Gomes has made three EFL Cup appearances this season, primarily acting as a backup to first choice goalkeeper Ben Foster.

