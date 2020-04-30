We Haven’t Stayed In League By Splashing Cash – Roy Hodgson

Follow @insidefutbol





Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has admitted he is proud and satisfied with his time at the Eagles, stressing that he feels the club have done a good job in managing to stay in the Premier League without splashing the cash.



Hodgson was appointed manager of the club in September 2017, after his predecessor Frank de Boer lost the first four games of the season, with his side failing to score a single goal in all four matches.













The ex-England boss managed to turn things around at the club, finishing the season in 11th place. The 72-year old totalled 49 points for the Eagles the next season, matching club’s highest points total in the Premier League.



Hodgson has acknowledged his satisfaction in working at the Glaziers, admitting he is proud of his service, while complementing his staff and the players on managing to stay in the Premier League.





Crystal Palace have adopted a cautious approach in the transfer market when compared to some of their rivals, and Hodgson believes the club have managed to do a good job in managing to stay in the top tier, crediting the players and staff for working hard to get the job done







“I am very satisfied, even proud of the job that not only I but the coaching staff and in particular the players and the whole of club have done to make certain that we managed to keep Crystal Palace in the league, because it is not easy as everybody knows", Hodgson told the club's official site.



“We haven’t spent an awful lot of money in that time, we haven’t stayed in the league by splashing the cash.





“We’ve done it by working very hard and getting together a very good group of players and believing in them.”



Crystal Palace are 11th in the league table with 39 points in 29 games, 12 points clear of the drop zone, with the league suspended due to the current situation.

