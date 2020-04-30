We’ve Got To Finish This One – Sheffield United Star Keen To Play Season To Finish

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United defender George Baldock has admitted he would like to see the season played to a finish, stressing the players have to make whatever sacrifices necessary to play the Premier League to a close.



The Blades made the jump to the Premier League this season for the first time since the 2006/07 season and have witnessed a remarkable campaign in the top flight, sitting seventh in the table ahead of the likes of Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.













Their impressive run in the league was brought to a grinding halt when the season was suspended in early March.



However, Baldock feels it is the duty of the players to finish the season and stressed that with a good chunk of games left, each team have to play the campaign to a finish.





The former MK Dons full-back stressed he is willing to make whatever sacrifices necessary and is up to for any challenge to see the season through, citing the sacrifices made by frontline workers.







"I see the bigger picture here, people have lost loved ones, people are dying, people on the frontline have contracted the virus and sadly died, it's really sad. But with football, I just can't see the logic of starting something without finishing something”, Baldock told the club’s official site.



“That's not me being biased with the season that we've had, I just feel that for the integrity of the game, no matter how long it takes, you've got to finish what you've started.





"It's not like we've played four or five games, some teams have nine games left, some have 10.



“I think we've got to finish this one before we start the next one, definitely."



"I'm up with anything to finish the season, I just think whatever sacrifices we have to make to finish the season we will do it, there are sacrifices being made ten-fold by frontline workers and others that are working, sacrificing their lives to save this country."



Baldock has made 28 Premier League appearances for the Blades this season, playing every single league minute for the club, registering two goals and four assists in the process.

