X
26 October 2019

30/04/2020 - 10:59 BST

Wolves Pushing To Land Newcastle United Target

 




Wolves are making a push to land Club Brugge striker Emmanuel Dennis, who has also been linked with Newcastle United.

The 22-year-old attacker has been the talk of Belgian football this season with his performances for Club Brugge in the domestic league and the Champions League.  


 



A versatile player who can play across the forward line, Dennis’ performances have put him into sharp focus for several clubs in Europe this season.

A move to England this summer has been mooted and he has been linked with Newcastle and Sheffield United.
 


It has been claimed that Wolves are also in the mix for the Nigerian, and according to Eurosport France, the Molineux outfit are pressing the accelerator on a push to land Dennis.



The Molineux club appear to be keen to add him to the ranks this summer, bolstering Nuno's attacking options.

And Wolves are claimed to be now pushing to snap up Dennis.
 


Dennis is yet to make a final decision on his future and it remains to be seen if he will end up at Molineux in the summer.
 