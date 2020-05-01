Can’t Replace That Feeling – Newcastle United Star Missing Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United star Matt Ritchie has revealed that he is badly missing football and interacting with his team-mates, insisting it is something which cannot be replaced.



Football remains suspended in England, although the Premier League is looking to restart the season behind closed doors, as they bid to finish the campaign.













Youth level football has now been cancelled, with countries such as Belgium, France and the Netherlands declaring the conclusion of their senior leagues.



Ritchie, who is currently spending time at home, is eager to get back to action and insists that he misses the atmosphere and the smell of the pitch, which is something unique.





Even the atmosphere of the training ground and his interactions with his team-mates remains something that the 30-year-old feels to be irreplaceable.







"You go out at three o'clock on a Saturday and have the pressure to perform, to get three points and to have success – you can’t replace that with anything", Ritchie told his club's official site.



"The feeling, the atmosphere, even the smell.





"At this time of year especially, the grass has been cut, the sprinklers are on. It’s that unique feeling of being at a football ground.



"I’ve also missed going into the Training Ground and seeing the lads, popping in the offices. You can’t replace it."



Ritchie has seen his campaign at Newcastle affected by injury this season, featuring in ten league, four FA Cup and one EFL Cup games so far this season.



He has a contract with the club that runs until June 2023.

