Chelsea and Newcastle United Dealt Dries Mertens Blow

Napoli attacker Dries Mertens is prepared to snub a move to Chelsea and Newcastle United in favour of staying in Italy.



The 32-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been linked with a move away from Napoli at the end of the season.













The Serie A giants have offered him a new deal but Mertens is yet to take a call on what he wants to do, with several clubs interested casing him.



Chelsea are interested in taking him to Stamford Bridge and Newcastle have been claimed to be willing to hand him a lucrative deal to move to the north east.





But according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the attacker is not keen on a move to England and would prefer to continue in Italy.







Napoli are still much in the race to keep him at the club as Mertens shares an emotional connect with the club and the fans.



Serie A giants Inter are pushing to land him and are prepared to offer him a two-year deal to move to the San Siro.





A move to England has been mooted, but Mertens at present is clear on his desire to continue his career in the Italian top flight, where he is settled.

