Chelsea Star Hoping To Meet Marcelo Bielsa In Premier League

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is hopeful that he will be able to lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds United team in the Premier League next season.



Bielsa was the manager at Athletic Bilbao when Kepa broke into the first-team squad and the Argentine gave the then young goalkeeper the chance to become the club’s number 2 goalkeeper.













Kepa made his debut for the club after Bielsa left, but the Spaniard admits that the current Leeds boss left a massive mark on his career.



The goalkeeper admits that Bielsa was different than most coaches he has worked under and rates him as one of the best he has worked with.





With Leeds in line for promotion to the Premier League, Kepa is keen for the opportunity to play against his former coach again next season in the Premier League.







Asked whether Bielsa had an impact on him, Kepa told Spanish daily Marca: “Yes, a lot.



“His attacking concepts, his way of seeing football is very different.





“They were spectacular years, I consider him a great coach and I have fond memories of him.



“I wish him the best, and hopefully next year we can meet in the Premier League.”



Leeds were at the summit of the Championship table when the season was suspended in March and if the campaign cannot restart then there are question marks over whether they would be promoted.

