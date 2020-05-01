Everton And Serie A Side Linked With Possible Swap Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton and Napoli could potentially engage in a swap deal in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy, as each side shows interest in one of the other's players.



Kean has struggled to make an impact at Goodison Park over the course of the season following a big money move from Juventus.













A return to Italy has been mooted, with his stock in Serie A still high and speculation has further gathered traction after his relationship with Everton hit a new low after he broke social distancing measures.



Everton have fined him and it remains to be seen if they are ready to open the door for his departure.





With Everton interested in Napoli's Mexican winger Hirving Lozano, according to Italian outlet TuttoNapoli, it is possible a swap deal could rise up the agenda over the summer.







Carlo Ancelotti signed Lozano when he was Napoli coach and has been linked with wanting to reunite with the Mexican at Goodison Park.



Napoli are interested in Kean and could consider a swap deal if Everton come forward with it.





The Serie A giants could be prepared to agree to the swap deal, but they would likely want Everton to also pay €10m to €15m as they place Lozano's valuation higher than Kean's.

