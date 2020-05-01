Frank Lampard Has Confidence In Me – Kepa Arrizabalaga

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has insisted that he enjoys the confidence of manager Frank Lampard despite losing his place in the starting eleven.



The Spaniard’s performances this season have been underwhelming and Lampard took the call to drop him from the team in favour of number 2 Willy Caballero.













Kepa was benched for four back-to-back league games, but the Spaniard started again in Chelsea’s last Premier League clash against Everton before the season was suspended.



There are suggestions that Lampard is looking to sign a new goalkeeper to replace the Spaniard, but the 25-year-old goalkeeper stressed that he has no doubts that the manager has confidence in him.





He conceded that Lampard did take some difficult decisions, but the Spaniard is insisted that he still enjoys the trust of the Chelsea manager and the club as a whole.







Kepa told Spanish sports daily Marca: “The relationship with Frank is very good.



“He has shown confidence in me from the first moment. He must make decisions, but I feel I have his confidence, both him and that of the whole club.





“We all like to play all the time.”



Chelsea paid a world record fee of €80m to sign from Kepa from Athletic Bilbao in the summer of 2018 to replace Thibaut Courtois.

