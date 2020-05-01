He’s Born Winner – Celtic Defender Salutes Neil Lennon

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer has dubbed Bhoys boss Neil Lennon a born winner and has hailed the Northern Irishman for the impact he has had on his game.



The 22-year-old is established as a key man in Lennon's Celtic side, featuring in a total of 49 games so far this season for the Bhoys.













The youngster gives full credit for his maturity to his manager, insisting that Lennon is born a winner and has installed a winning mentality into the team.



“He’s a born winner and that’s what you have to have at a club like Celtic", Ajer told the Celtic View.





"So to work with him and learn to enjoy the expectations of winning and playing for Celtic has been great."







Ajer also took time to acknowledge the contribution of the backroom staff, along with Lennon, in making him better as a defender, as well as making sure Celtic are fully prepared to take on whoever they play.



“The defending part, he’s taught me a lot, and the rest of the backroom staff help every single day.





"So it’s a fantastic club and culture to be a part of it.



"The backroom staff put in so much work between all these games we play so that before we go into every single game, there’s never any doubt in our minds as to what we will be doing.



"We know our tactics and we go through that the day before the game and also a few days before when we analyse our last game but also look forward so we don’t come into a game not fully prepared.



“They make it so easy for us to be spot-on with our tactics and what we’re supposed to for every game.”



Ajer's performances in Glasgow for Celtic have seen him lauded and attract interest from a host of clubs, who could test the Bhoys with a bid in the summer.

