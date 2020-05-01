Many Would Like To See Mauricio Pochettino – Former Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Newcastle United winger Keith Gillespie believes many Magpies supporters would relish seeing ex-Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino at St. James’ Park.



Newcastle are in the midst of a takeover with Amanda Staveley, the Reuben brothers and the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund taking over the reins from Mike Ashley.













If and when the takeover goes through, the Magpies could see themselves become one of the richest clubs in Europe, with a host of big names being linked with the club as the potential new owners look for an overhaul.



Former Tottenham manager Pochettino has been tipped as one who could take over from incumbent manager Steve Bruce, with the Argentine currently out of action after parting ways with Spurs in November 2019.





Gillespie feels that many Magpies supporters would welcome Pochettino as manager, as he believes the 48-year old achieved a lot at his previous club.







"Pochettino is probably the name people would like to see because of what he achieved with Spurs in the last few years”, Gillespie was quoted as saying by Chronicle Live.



"I know he didn't win anything but to get them to a Champions League final is a massive plus."





However, Gillespie believes Bruce deserves a chance to prove himself at the club before they decide to relieve him of his duties.



The Magpies star stressed Bruce has done a decent job at St. James’ Park, adding the club do not have a lot of options in the squad for them to finish any higher.



"I think it is important to show some respect to Steve Bruce first.



"He is still the manager and deserves a crack at it.



"Where Newcastle are sitting in the Premier League, I think most fans are happy with where they are as if you look at the squad it's not a great one.”



Along with Pochettino, Newcastle's incoming owners have also been linked with former Magpies boss Rafael Benitez and current Borussia Dortmund tactician Lucian Favre.

