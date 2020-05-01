XRegister
26 October 2019

01/05/2020 - 21:32 BST

Missing Job We Love Admits Chelsea Star Jorginho

 




Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has admitted that the Blues squad are missing doing what they love, with the Premier League still suspended.

The Premier League is still trying to find a way to restart the season, but France, the Netherlands and Belgium have already finished their leagues early.  


 



Six weeks into the suspension, Jorginho and his team-mates still have no idea when they will be able to step out at Stamford Bridge to play games again.

The 28-year-old insists that he is missing being around his team-mates, joking with them and taking care of business on the pitch.
 


He insists that players love football and playing games goes beyond their work.



"It’s complicated, isn’t it? It’s our work, but it’s not only our work," Jorginho told his club's official site.

"Everybody who ends up doing a job that they love misses it, even more, when they can’t do it.
 


"If you are a journalist and you love journalism, you’ll definitely end up missing that work. For us, it’s the same thing.

"The routine of going into the dressing room, all the messing around all day, joking around and all that.

"There is also the serious part of the job as well out on the pitch, seeing who wins the match, you have all that extra stuff as well. Obviously, the game day is adrenaline-filled and there’s lots of emotion.

"So, we’re missing that quite a lot."

Jorginho feels though that the current situation is something which players can grow from and thinks he will have learned by the time football returns.

"It’s an opportunity to experience something that we haven’t experienced before but of course, we end up missing doing what we love to do.

"And after all of this is over, I think we are going to have learned a lot, taking the positives aspects of this experience in order to value what we had before, and to value even more what we didn’t have before."

Jorginho has been an important member of Frank Lampard's side this season, featuring in 37 games and scoring seven goals.
 