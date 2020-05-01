XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



01/05/2020 - 13:33 BST

No Pathway, Scrap Premier League Season – Craig Burley

 




Former Chelsea star Craig Burley is of the view that it would be a mistake to try and resume the Premier League season in the current climate and is now in favour of scrapping the campaign.

The Premier League has been pushing forward with their plans to resume the season next month despite a growing number of voices against the idea.  


 



There are already examples of league seasons getting cancelled, in France, Belgium and the Netherlands, and Sergio Aguero has already voiced concerns on behalf of players with young families about playing.

A number of Premier League clubs are also opposed to the idea of playing at neutral venues, which is being considered as part of the Premier League’s ‘Project Restart’ plans.
 


Burley has added his voice to the growing number of people against the Premier League’s plans and feels it would be wrong to force the season to resume in the current climate.



He wants the season to be scrapped and feels the Premier League must focus on starting the 2020/21 campaign.

The former Blue took to Twitter and wrote: “Can’t see a feasible pathway for the Premier League this season.
 


“It’s folly to try and play the games in the current climate.

“Scrap the season and concentrate on 2020/21 and a way forward financially for all involved.”

The Premier League is watching developments in Germany closely, where clubs are hoping to restart the Bundesliga this month.
 