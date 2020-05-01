Photos: Missing It Now, Leeds United Star Declares

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Luke Ayling has admitted that the suspension of football is now getting to him as he took to social media to post photographs of himself in action for the Whites.



Action remains suspended in England, but both the Premier League and the EFL are still aiming to complete their remaining games this season.













All youth level football was cancelled on Friday and it is unclear when senior football will be able to return.



Ayling, who along with his team-mates is spending time away from the training ground, insists that he cannot wait to get on to the pitch and being away from football is something he is missing.





"Missing it now", Ayling posted on Instagram along with photographs of himself in action.







Ayling's team-mate at Elland Road, Kalvin Phillips, echoed the full-back's sentiments while responding to the Instagram post saying: "Yeah yeah."



Tyler Roberts also took time to respond by describing his team-mate as a "leader".





Leeds are sitting on top of the Championship table, but if the season is unable to be completed the Premier League could refuse to accept any clubs from the second tier for the 2020/21 campaign.

