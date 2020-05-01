Play Season To Finish Rather Than Handing Liverpool Title Now – Reds Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has urged the Premier League season to be played to a finish as he feels the Reds are handed the title then teams would also have to be relegated on the basis of an incomplete campaign.



With countries such as France, Belgium and the Netherlands cancelling their domestic league seasons, there is an increasing feeling the Premier League may be forced down the same road at some point.













Liverpool were two wins away from winning the league title, but with the season suspended they have been forced to wait for the chance to pick up the Premier League trophy.



If the Premier League was to end the season there would be calls for Liverpool to be given the league title.





Nicol wants the season to be played to a finish and admits that if Liverpool are handed the title then his view is that teams should also be relegated, which is where the situation becomes complex.







Asked if Liverpool should be handed the title, the former Red said on ESPN FC: “No, I don’t.



“I think when everybody is cleared to start playing, then you see out the season. That has always been my stance.





“Regardless of Liverpool, I think it is even more important for the relegation battles, because if you decide to give the title to Liverpool, then clearly you are going to decide who comes up, who goes down and the reasons behind that, which is never going to work.



“So personally, I don’t give it to Liverpool. I think you see the season out.”



The Premier League are pushing forward with a plan to resume the season next month.

