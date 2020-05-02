Alfredo Morelos Could Do Well At Crystal Palace Or Leicester – Former Rangers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Ronald de Boer believes Alfredo Morelos could be a terrific signing for Premier League clubs such as Leicester City and Crystal Palace.



Morelos has scored 29 goals in all competitions this season and has been the star man up front for Rangers in the league and the Europa League.













While the goals have dried up in the second half of the season following the winter break, the Colombian is continuing to be linked with a move to the Premier League.



De Boer believes that despite the striker's disciplinary problems, he remains a top player and he is not surprised that some of the clubs in the Premier League want to snare him away from Rangers.





The Dutchman said on talkSPORT: “He will do well in the Premier League.







“He is a fighter, he is a little bit crazy – not so many strikers get so many red cards in his career – but he is a great player.



“He is a goalscorer, he loves his goals, he is a predator and I think he has been a great signing for Rangers in the last few years.





“He can do well and I can really understand that Premier League clubs are interested.”



The former Rangers star feels that Morelos could suit Leicester, due to their style of football under Brendan Rodgers.



He also believes the striker’s ability to score a goal out of nothing could also help a team such as Crystal Palace, who do not create a lot of chances in a game.



“I think Leicester City are a team where he will do well.



“They play decent football, but they can also be very good on the counter attack. Out of nothing, he can score goals and Leicester City would not be bad for him.



“Even a team like Crystal Palace, although he won’t get the ball so many times, he is a guy who can grind out of nothing a goal.”



It remains to be seen if a club will come in for Morelos this summer and put in a bid which Rangers find impossible to reject.

