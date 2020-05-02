Atletico Madrid Go In For Manchester United Linked Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Atletico Madrid have slapped in an offer with Real Valladolid for the signature of Manchester United target Mohammed Salisu this summer.



The 21-year-old centre-back broke into the Valladolid first team at the start of the season and has emerged as one of the most highly-rated young defenders in Spain.













Manchester United are believed to be interested in signing him by triggering his €12m buy-out clause, and Real Madrid have also been keeping tabs on the young Ghanaian.



But Atletico Madrid have stolen a march on his other suitors by making a concrete move to sign the defender this summer.





According to Madrid-based daily Marca, the Spanish giants have put in an offer in front of Valladolid in their bid to sign the centre-back.







Atletico Madrid are trying to sign the defender for less than the €12m buy-out clause and are exploring options to get the deal over the line.



The club are ready to let Salisu spent next season on loan at Valladolid if the club agree to sell him at a lower figure than his buy-out clause.





Valladolid have been desperate to see Salisu sign a new deal and selling him to Atletico Madrid would at least see him stay at the club for next season.



It remains to be seen whether other clubs come in with competing offers in the coming days for the defender.

