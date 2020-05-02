Being Goalkeeper Has Changed, Alisson Is The Best – Former Inter Custodian

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Inter and Italy goalkeeper Ivano Bordon believes Liverpool's Alisson is currently the best custodian in world football.



Alisson made the move to Liverpool from Italian Serie A side Roma for £66.8m in 2018, with the Reds splashing out the cash on one of the final pieces of the jigsaw.













Liverpool’s record goalkeeper signing showed his class in his debut season, winning the Champions League with the Reds in the 2018/19 campaign.



Bordon, who won the World Cup with Italy in 1982, has revealed he likes goalkeepers who have all the necessary qualities required in a modern-day goalkeeper and noted the requirements for a shot-stopper have changed over the decades.





The former Inter goalkeeper chose Alisson as the best of the current lot, highlighting the names of Jan Oblak, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Samir Handanovic as some of the notable inclusions, with Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret and Pierluigi Gollini on his list of best Italian goalkeepers of the current generation.







"The role of the goalkeeper has changed a lot, first because of the new rules, then because he participates a lot in building the play with his feet”, Bordon told Italian outlet Tuttocampo.it.



“He has perhaps an advantage, but he must always be very careful and always be present in the game, because he no longer has the last man who could give him extra security.





“Zonal defences and a high defensive line keep you awake.



“I like the goalkeeper who has all the qualities, first the technique and knowing how to be in the goal, then you must also have good feet, not feet first and then in goal.



“Alisson I think is the best, I would say then Oblak, Ter Stegen, Handanovic.



“Amongst the Italians: Donnarumma, Meret and Gollini."



Alisson has been instrumental in Liverpool’s recent success and he also won the FIFA Club World Cup with the Merseyside giants in December.

