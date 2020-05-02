Blackburn Rovers Talent Picks Philippe Coutinho As Inspiration

Follow @insidefutbol





Backburn Rovers starlet Sam Durrant has revealed that former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho was his idol growing up because of the Brazilian's tight control and technical abilities on the ball.



The 18-year-old came through Liverpool's youth academy before making the switch to Blackburn to join their Under-18s in July 2018.

















As a result of his association with the Reds, he had the opportunity to watch Coutinho in action up close as he became one of the most dangerous and accomplished creative midfielders in the Premier League.



Durrant took particular note of the Brazilian's superb control and his technique, something he has not forgotten.





Coutinho was on the books at Liverpool from 2013 until 2018.







"Philippe Coutinho [was my idol growing up]", Durrant said in an interview with his club's official site.



"He has tight control and is technically very good."





The attacking midfielder also took time to describe himself as a player, insisting that he makes continuous attempts to be creative.



"I try to be creative and I enjoy dribbling."



The youngster scored a goal against Juventus while he was still on the books at Liverpool and ranks it as his top career strike.



"I scored the winning goal in a final against Juventus when I was at Liverpool [which has been the highlight of my career]."



Durrant managed 12 Under-18 Premier League and two FA Youth Cup appearances this season and was also involved for the Under-23s against his former club in October last year.

