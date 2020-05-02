XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/05/2020 - 21:48 BST

Celtic Star Picks Loss Against Rangers As Key Point Of Season

 




Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard believes losing against Rangers before the winter break was crucial to the Bhoys hitting the ground running in the second half of the season.

Neil Lennon's side beat Rangers 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership in September and then 1-0 in the final of the Scottish League Cup in early December.  


 



However, Rangers roared back and won 2-1 at Celtic Park just before the end of the year to cut the gap to Celtic at the top of the league table to just two points, while they also boasted a game in hand.

Edouard feels that losing to Rangers gave Celtic the push they needed to regroup over the winter break and come back stronger.
 


In a Q&A session on the club's Instagram account, Edouard said: "The derby we lost [was the most important part of the season].



"It allowed us to question ourselves during the break and to come back stronger for the second part of the season."

Edouard scored twice as Celtic beat Hearts 2-1 in the Scottish Cup final on the final day of last season.
 


Reflecting on the occasion, which allowed his side to win the treble treble, the French Under-21 international said: "I was very happy.

"It was a magic moment for me, my team-mates, and all the fans."

Celtic's chance of making it a quadruple treble hangs in the balance as the authorities wait to take a final call on the fate of the season.
 