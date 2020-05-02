XRegister
02/05/2020 - 20:52 BST

Chelsea Goalkeeper Kepa Keen To Repay Blues’ Trust

 




Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is keen to return the trust the club showed in him when they paid a world record fee for a goalkeeper to snap him up in 2018.

The west London club forked out a record €80m fee for a goalkeeper when they snared Kepa away from Athletic Bilbao to replace Thibaut Courtois.


 



The Spaniard is yet to justify his billing at Chelsea and he even lost his place in the starting eleven to Willy Caballero under Frank Lampard’s management this season.

However, the goalkeeper stressed that he feels no undue pressure from his transfer fee and insisted that he could have done little about what the club paid for him in 2018.
 


But he believes that Chelsea’s decision to pay a record fee showed that they had trust in his ability to become a top goalkeeper and he is keen to make sure that he pays the club back by helping them to win top honours.



Kepa said in an interview with Spanish sports daily Marca: “My price was simply the market situation.

“It is a fact but I am carrying it normally. Above all, the important thing is that the club who aspire to win trophies decided to bet so strongly on me.
 


“I want to return their trust with trophies.

“It is a big responsibility, of course, but I am taking it well.”

Kepa has made 87 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club and the Blues are continuing to be linked with other goalkeepers.
 