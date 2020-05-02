XRegister
26 October 2019

02/05/2020 - 13:27 BST

Club Brugge Settle On Asking Price For Newcastle and Wolves Target

 




Club Brugge have identified have an asking price for attacker Emmanuel Dennis, who is on the shortlist of Newcastle United and Wolves this summer.

The 22-year-old forward has been linked with a move away from Club Brugge this summer after an impressive season in Belgium and the Champions League.  


 



His ability to play in multiple positions across the frontline has attracted the interest of several clubs in Europe this summer.

A move to England has been mooted and Newcastle and Wolves are believed to be interested in signing the Nigerian when the transfer window opens.
 


And according to Belgian outlet Voetbal Belgie, Club Brugge are anticipating a big profit from his departure this summer.



It has been claimed that the Belgian giants want around €25m before agreeing to sell Dennis in the coming months.

They paid around €1.3m when they signed him from Zorya Lugansk in 2017 and are now set to ask for more than 20 times that money.
 


Club Brugge believe that with more clubs expected to enter the chase for Dennis, they can earn the money they want for him this summer.
 