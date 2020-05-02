Driven, Determined, Feisty – Former Leicester Star Hails Neil Lennon

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leicester City star Matt Elliott believes the qualities that made Celtic boss Neil Lennon a good player have also helped him when he decided to become a manager.



Lennon won five league titles as a player at Celtic and also won two League Cups when he was one of the stars of the Leicester side in the 1990s.













Elliott was a team-mate of the former midfielder at Leicester and has praise for the player Lennon was and the manager he has become in his career.



He stressed that midfielder was a big personality in the Leicester side and was a great character, qualities he feels have helped Lennon as a manager.





He believes the drive, the determination and the fire inside Lennon are all natural to him and that has shaped the management style that has won him league titles as Celtic boss.







Elliott told The Athletic: “What you didn’t really know from afar was his big personality and thoughtful character, which is a huge part of Neil’s make-up.



“Not just as a player, but as a manager too.





“I firstly think about how driven he was. I don’t know how much better you can describe than ‘driven’.



“Driven, determined, feisty, fiery. All those characteristics he’s taken into his management style. It’s not a manufactured style, it’s just how he is.



“He is robust and combative, but he’s also very intelligent.”



Lennon and his Celtic side were on course to win another league title before the season was suspended in March.

