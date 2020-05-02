Former Anderlecht Coach Rates Watford Linked Krepin Diatta Above Wolves Target Emmanuel Dennis

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Anderlecht coach Hein Vanhaezebrouck insists that Wolves target Emmanuel Dennis is not of the same standard as Krepin Diatta, who he feels is Club Brugge's best attacker.



Dennis made his debut for Club Brugge in 2017, making an impact straight away, scoring five goals in six matches for the club, with Diatta making his first appearance in April 2018 against Gent, coming on as a substitute in a 1-0 loss for his side.













Both Diatta and Dennis have been linked with big money moves away from Club Brugge in the summer, with the Premier League a potential destination for both; Watford have been linked with Diatta and Wolves with Dennis.



Former top flight boss Vanhaezebrouck has a clear preference between the two, declaring he would prefer Diatta over Dennis as the Club Brugge striker lacks vision in his game.





The former Anderlecht coach is sure that Diatta is Club Brugge's best attacker and will shine when he gets an opportunity to play in a bigger league.







“Diatta is a player, Dennis is not”, Vanhaezebrouck told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.



“Krepin Diatta is by far Club Brugge's best attacking player.





“I would never recommend Dennis, who lacks vision, but we will certainly see Diatta at work in top competitions.”



Winger Diatta is under contract at Club Brugge until the summer of 2024, while Dennis' deal in Belgium only has a further two years left to run.

