He’d Be Excellent – Former Napoli Coach Talks Up Everton Target Gabriel

Former Napoli coach Gianni Di Marzio has talked up the qualities of Everton target Gabriel and feels that if the Azzurri could somehow land him then it would be a good piece of business.



The centre-back has impressed with his performances at Lille and a number of clubs have taken note, with Gabriel attracting big interest.













Carlo Ancelotti's Everton have been claimed to be firmly in the lead to snap up Gabriel from Lille, but with no deal done yet, the Toffees could find themselves having to battle for his signature.



Former coach Di Marzio revealed he saw Gabriel play for Brazil when the Brazilian paired up with now Torino centre-back Ljanco, with the former Napoli coach claiming Torino initially wanted to sign Gabriel, but opted for Lyanco.





Di Marzio rates the Everton target and insists Gabriel would be a good fit for Napoli, highlighting the youngsters’ technical skills and his physicality and speed.







“I saw him play in America when he was alongside Lyanco”, Di Marzio told Marte Sport Live.



“Torino wanted him, but opted precisely for Lyanco for his profile.





“Yes, I repeat [he would be good for Napoli]. Gabriel is technical, physical and has speed.



“He would be an excellent addition.”



It remains to be seen if Napoli, who have been claimed to see Gabriel as a potential replacement for Kalidou Koulibaly could win the chase for his signature.

