XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



02/05/2020 - 20:40 BST

It’s Hard Being New – Tottenham Hotspur Talent On Adapting To First Team

 




Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has conceded that it is tough to step up into the senior team, but revealed he has received plenty of advice from boss Jose Mourinho and his team-mates.

The 21-year-old, a product of the club's youth academy, has been handed first team opportunities by Mourinho this season, making six appearances in the Premier League.  


 



While acclimatising to the first-team environment, which was still new to him towards the start of the season, Tanganga insists that he was helped by the manager and team-mates, but makes no bones about the fact it was tough being new.

“It’s hard being new and coming into this environment", Tanganga told his club's official site.
 


"But I get a lot of advice from the manager and players who have been in the game longer."



While keeping in mind the advice he is given, Tanganga insists that he continues to work hard.

"I use that advice and keep working hard.”
 


Tanganga will be waiting to see if he has further opportunities to feature for Spurs again this season, with the Premier League still planning to restart the league and aiming for June.

His last outing for Tottenham came in a 1-1 draw at Burnley in March.
 