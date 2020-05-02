It’s Hard Being New – Tottenham Hotspur Talent On Adapting To First Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has conceded that it is tough to step up into the senior team, but revealed he has received plenty of advice from boss Jose Mourinho and his team-mates.



The 21-year-old, a product of the club's youth academy, has been handed first team opportunities by Mourinho this season, making six appearances in the Premier League.













While acclimatising to the first-team environment, which was still new to him towards the start of the season, Tanganga insists that he was helped by the manager and team-mates, but makes no bones about the fact it was tough being new.



“It’s hard being new and coming into this environment", Tanganga told his club's official site.





"But I get a lot of advice from the manager and players who have been in the game longer."







While keeping in mind the advice he is given, Tanganga insists that he continues to work hard.



"I use that advice and keep working hard.”





Tanganga will be waiting to see if he has further opportunities to feature for Spurs again this season, with the Premier League still planning to restart the league and aiming for June.



His last outing for Tottenham came in a 1-1 draw at Burnley in March.

