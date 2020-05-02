Liverpool Champions, Get Your Head Around It – Former Premier League Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has insisted Liverpool are the winners of this season’s Premier League and has told those who would be unhappy with such an outcome to get their head around the fact.



Liverpool have had a phenomenal Premier League run this season, sitting at the top of the table with 82 points; they were just two wins away from securing the title when football was suspended.













The Reds have lost just one game this season, losing 3-0 to Watford at Vicarage Road, and are 25 points clear of second placed Manchester City, who have played a game fewer than their rivals.



With football suspended and Liverpool having not mathematically won the league, ways to finish the season if it cannot be restarted have been floated.





Some fans have insisted that if the league does not finish then Liverpool cannot be given the title, but Burley feels that is wide of the mark and can see no other outcome than the Reds being declared champions.







“Liverpool are champions of England this year no matter what happens”, Burley wrote on Twitter.



“People need to get their heads around that.





“The biggest concern and headache both financially and legally surrounds relegation and promotion.”



The Premier League is still trying to restart the season and play the remaining games, with the league aiming for a June date.

