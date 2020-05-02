Liverpool Legend Reveals Offer From Rangers, Knocked Back To Stay At Anfield

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steve Nicol has revealed that he snubbed a lucrative to offer to join his boyhood club Rangers under Graeme Souness.



Nicol spent 13 years at Liverpool and won four league titles, three FA Cups and the European Cup amongst other honours during his time at Anfield.













The former defender went on to play for Notts County and Sheffield Wednesday, and eventually ended his career in his early 40s with American side Boston Bulldogs.



He spent the prime of his career at Liverpool, but Nicol admits that at his peak he had the chance to move north of the border to Scottish giants Rangers, his boyhood club.





His former Reds team-mate Souness was manager at Rangers and he wanted Nicol at Ibrox.







The 58-year-old claimed that Rangers were offering to double his wages, but he decided against leaving the Reds.



Nicol said on ESPN FC: “I actually had an offer to go to Glasgow Rangers, my boyhood team growing up, I supported them.





“I had an offer from Mr Graeme Souness when he was there, but I couldn’t be swayed shall we say.



“I knew where my bread was buttered the most.



“Clearly the money was twice what I was on at Liverpool, but it is never always about the money and it was a good decision not to go.”



Nicol went on to play under Souness when he left Rangers to become Liverpool manager in 1991.

