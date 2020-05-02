Never Forget That – West Ham United Star Picks Biggest Game

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United attacker Michail Antonio has revealed that he will never forget the final game at Upton Park, when he scored against Manchester United.



The two sides met each other at West Ham's former home ground on 11th May, 2016 with the home side coming away 3-2 winners to make the occasion even more special.













After Manchester United had gone 2-1 up in the 72nd minute, it was Antonio's strike that made it 2-2 before Winston Reid won the match for the Hammers.



The 30-year-old remembers the occasion and insists that it was one such game which he will never forget for the rest of his life.





In a Q&A session on the club's official site, Antonio, while responding to a question on the biggest game he has played in, said: "In my career? It’s got to be the final game at Upton Park!







"To score on such a big occasion against Manchester United was amazing. I’ll never forget that night."



On his best-ever performance so far, Antonio said that it has to be the one against Crystal Palace in January 2017, when he set up all three goals to help his side win the match 3-0.





"At London Stadium against Crystal Palace in January 2017, when Andy Carroll scored that bicycle kick and I got three assists!"



Antonio has so far featured in 145 games for the Hammers, scoring 30 goals and setting up 21 more for his team-mates.

